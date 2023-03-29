Gas station employee slashed in face, police searching for suspect

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after an employee was slashed in the face at a Manhattan gas station on Tuesday night, according to police.

The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. at a Mobil gas station on W. 51st Street and 11th Avenue.

Officials say a male suspect, wearing all yellow and riding a motorcycle, pulled into the gas station to fill up his tank.

A dispute ensued between the suspect and a 28-year-old male employee, who was slashed across the face with a sharp instrument.

The suspect fled on his motorcycle, traveling southbound on 11th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

