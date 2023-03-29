Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in the Morris Park section of the Bronx last Thursday.

Suspect arrested, charged after 73-year-old woman sexually assaulted, robbed in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of an elderly woman in the Bronx.

David Salas faces eight charges, including trespassing, grand larceny and sexual abuse stemming from last Thursday's attack.

Officials say the 73-year-old victim woke up in her home in the Morris Park section with Salas on top of her.

The attacker then fled with her bank card and pin number.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Salas was arrested and charged around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

ALSO READ | Man arrested in connection with string of eight antisemitic acts across Queens

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.