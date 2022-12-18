Man stabbed in smoke shop near Port Authority Bus Terminal; police investigating

A man was stabbed inside a smoke shop near Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday.

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Crime scene tape blocked off a smoke shop on 8th Avenue near 39th street on Sunday afternoon.

There is no word yet on what led up to the stabbing or the condition of the person who was attacked.

