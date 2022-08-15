Teen stabbed outside Nike store in Midtown during dispute

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan -- A teen was stabbed outside the Nike store in Midtown, Manhattan,

Police say the 19-year-old victim got into some sort of a dispute with a group outside the store on East 52nd Street and 5th Avenue when he was attacked around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. So far there have been no arrests.

