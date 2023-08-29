Video shows man tossing burning newspapers at riders inside Manhattan subway station

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking to identify a man caught on video setting fire to newspapers at a subway station in Manhattan.

Video from the 33rd Street subway station by Park Avenue shows to small fires on the platform.

Police say the man was throwing the lit pages at other riders.

They first got word of the incident around 5:30 p.m. The fire was placed under control just before 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.

