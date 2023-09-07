1 man shot in leg near busy intersection in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a busy intersection in Brooklyn on Thursday.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Fourth Avenue and 59th Street in East Flatbush.
Police say one man was shot once in the left leg.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.