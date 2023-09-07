One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a busy intersection in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Thursday.

1 man shot in leg near busy intersection in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a busy intersection in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Fourth Avenue and 59th Street in East Flatbush.

Police say one man was shot once in the left leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

