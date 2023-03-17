12-year-old boy stabbed in back inside Taco Bell in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A boy was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back inside a Taco Bell restaurant in the Bronx Thursday.
The attack happened around 1:45 p.m. inside the Taco Bell located at 1058 Southern Boulevard in Longwood.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy with a stab wound to the back.
RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
Authorities say a male suspect fled from the location.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's expected to survive.
No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.