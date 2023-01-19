14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl shot in front of school in Queens

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Two teenagers were shot in front of a school in Queens after a large fight broke out Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident happened in front of the Campus Magnet Building in Cambria Heights around 4:50 p.m.

They say a large fight broke out before the gunfire.

Authorities say officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

A 14-year-old boy was targeted and shot in the right leg. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

A 16-year-old girl, caught in the crossfire, was shot in the right ankle. She was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center where she's expected to survive.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene and took a person of interest into custody.

