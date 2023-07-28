NYPD traffic agent punched multiple times by bicyclist in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a bicyclist who attacked an NYPD traffic agent on Manhattan's West Side Thursday.

Authorities say the traffic agent was on duty at West 46th Street and 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m., when the cyclist demanded that the traffic agent move out of their way.

The cyclist then got off their bike and punched the traffic agent multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The traffic agent was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

