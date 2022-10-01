  • Full Story
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
24 minutes ago
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed on a train in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on an L train in East New York.

Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.

The suspect took off running when the train got to the Atlantic Avenue stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

