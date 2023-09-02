2 men shot in the Bronx; no arrests

Two men were shot in the Unionport section of the Bronx Friday night.

UNIONPORT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men were injured following a shooting in the Bronx overnight.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Pugsley Avenue in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he is expected to be okay.

A short time later, another 28-year-old man walked into the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The injury is said to be from the same shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

