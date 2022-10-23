Mayor Adams calls weekend safety summit on New York City crime 'productive'

This weekend, Mayor Eric Adams held a summit with dozens of city leaders to figure out what to do about crime in New York City.

Critics, supporters, and experts went to Gracie Mansion to look at how to fix what isn't working - from the borough's five DAs to the police commissioner to the legal aid society as well as top city officials, academic experts, and community violence interrupters.

Mayor Adams called the gathering productive.

"Unbottlenecking the criminal justice system is what all in the room desire," he said.

The mayor calls the current criminal justice system antiquated. Topping the list of major failures, he says, is the handling of those with mental health issues, who face a judge.

"They're being let go from court and told come back for another court appearance with no real support," Mayor Adams said.

The mayor acknowledged that justice and safety are linked.

Overall, major crime in the city is up roughly 31%, with a 34% increase in robberies,15% spike in felony assaults and a 31% jump in burglaries.

On the flip side, shootings are down roughly 13% and murders are down 15%, except in the subway.

To address that, officials rolled out a plan to add more officers to trains and stations, but the mayor hopes ideas from this summit will turn things around.

Another concept that's on the table is using technology to streamline the judicial process.

"We can't pinpoint something will be done in a month, or done in a week, one thing for sure -- something is going to be done," Adams said.

The mayor told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson, that this larger group has now split into smaller units and that there will be a part two to the summit.

