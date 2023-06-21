  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man found stabbed to death inside Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 11:53PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death inside of Washington Square Park on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene around 6:25 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS took the victim to Lenox Hill Healthplex Greenwich Village where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW