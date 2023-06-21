Man found stabbed to death inside Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death inside of Washington Square Park on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene around 6:25 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS took the victim to Lenox Hill Healthplex Greenwich Village where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.