71-year-old breaks elbow in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted in an unprovoked attack on a 71-year-old woman in Manhattan.

Police say the suspect bumped into the victim and forcefully pushed her into the ground.

The attack happened last month on 7th Ave near 36th Street.

The woman broke her elbow when it hit the pavement.

