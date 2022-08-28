1 dead, 4 others hurt after gunfire erupts at Coney Island boardwalk

A 42-year-old man was killed, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted at the boardwalk in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Derick Waller has the breaking details.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted at the boardwalk in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday at the boardwalk and West 29th Street near the Coney Island houses.

They say the five victims included a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he later died.

The other victims hospitalized included a 49-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 46-year-old man shot in the leg and an unidentified man also shot in the leg.

They were all taken to NYU Langone Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Bystanders on the boardwalk told Eyewitness News reporter Derick Waller that they heard several shots.

"It was like about I don't know, I heard about seven shots, one after the other," one witness said. "It was very quick. I was like, someone is having a celebration of some sorts probably. I didn't see any fireworks though. So, i was like, it might be gunfire, but I wish it was the fireworks."

There are still so many questions about what led up to the shooting. Were the victims the intended targets or were they shot at random?

So far, there's been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

