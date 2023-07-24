NYC music foundation launches new record label for musicians with disabilities

As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, Daniel's Music Foundation is raising awareness by launching new record label for musicians with disabilities.

'Just Call Me By My Name' features five artists who are showing the world they are more than their disability.

Daniel and Ken Trush are co-founders of the foundation. Daniel is a singer-songwriter who underwent recovery to regain motor functions after he was in a month-long coma at 12 years old.

Daniel explained the meaning behind the label's name.

Two other talented artists on the label - Iolanta Mamatkazina, who is a 12-year-old opera singer who is blind, and Jake Nielson, a blues guitarist born with cerebral palsy.

The label released its first EP 'Just Call Me By My Name: Volume 1' last Friday. CLICK HERE to read more about the foundation.

