Eyewitness News Disability Pride Month Special

Eyewitness News joins millions of Americans in celebrating Disability Pride Month. In our special. Bill Ritter brings you a series of stories about people with disabilities and how they're shattering the stereotypes of what it means to be disabled in today's world.

The people you will see are comedians, athletes, actors, designers and creators whose achievements are far from average. And although you will want to call them "inspiring", they'd rather be known for challenging society's boundaries and kicking in their own doors to success.

But first, let's take a look at the significance of Disability Pride.

July is Disability Pride Month to commemorate the passing of the 1990 Americans with Disability Act. The law prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. Although 1 in 4 Americans have a disability, there is still much work to be done to achieve equity among our largest minority group. Gainful employment, sustainable housing and sufficient health care are still massive barriers.

Disability Pride Month celebrates the accomplishments, diversity and incredible spectrum of disabled people, while calling out society's need for real and permanent change.

In this special we will feature segments on:

Broadway Night

Our first story is about a young man's dreams of the bright lights of Broadway. Brennan Srisirikul has been an actor for most of his life. But despite his talent, passion and experience he found it nearly impossible to audition for the roles he so loves. Same story for many of his peers. So Brennan decided to create his own Broadway magic.

Maysoon Zayid

Comedian Maysoon Zayid is many things. Funny is just one of them. From comedy stages, to General Hospital, to teaching at Princeton... She's shaking things up with the force of a hurricane.

Natalie Trevonne

Fearless and fierce, Natalie Trevonne is creating her own lane in fashion. As a designer she's proving that style has no limits and a strong vision can change everything.

Katy Sullivan

A Tony award nominated actress and a record-setting Paralympian, Katy Sullivan is literally one tough act to follow. This is how her drive took her from Alabama to international success.

Reelabilities Film Festival

For 15 years the Reelabilities Film Festival has been highlighting the work of talented filmmakers, writers and actors from around the world. This year, the festival was bigger and more inclusive than ever. Here's your ticket to the show.

Zoe Hartman

They say laughter is the best medicine. Zoe Hartman took that literally. When she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, she decided to take her story straight to the comedy stage. She's also making sure disabled actors get the access they need on set.

Stephanie Thomas

Stephanie Thomas is a disability stylist and advocate. The fashion expert created a company that caters to the unique needs of disabled actors and all types of clients. Here's how her passion is changing fashion for good.