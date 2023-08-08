Queens doctor accused of raping, abusing women at hospital, in his home

A doctor in Queens is accused of raping three women in his apartment and also abusing three women at a hospital. Jim Dolan has more.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A doctor in Queens is accused of raping three women in his apartment and also abusing three women at a hospital.

Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng worked at New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, and prosecutors say there are other victims they are now trying to find.

Prosecutors say Cheng drugged and sexually assaulted his patients and others over a period of years, and they know that because he recorded it himself.

Some of the alleged assaults happened at the hospital, but videos show some at the doctor's home. Prosecutors say that while they have identified some of the victims, at least six other victims on the hard drive have not yet been identified.

Because the victims were drugged, most did not know they were assaulted.

The hospital released a statement on Monday saying,

"As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and well-being of our patients - it is a sacred trust. The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and our patients."

