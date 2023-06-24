Cyberattack exposes sensitive data on NYC public school students, staff

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cyberattack has exposed sensitive data on around 45 thousand New York City Public School students - as well as Department of Education staff and service providers.

The DOE says documents that were accessed include student evaluations, and exposed data includes social security numbers and birthdates.

Cyberattackers targeted a vulnerability in software called 'Move It' that is used to share documents.

The DOE says none of the stolen data has been published and it has not received any ransom demands. It says it will notify affected people this summer and offer them access to identity monitoring service.

