More than 93,000 voters turn out to polls on first day of New York City early voting

More than 93,000 voters turned out to the polls on the first day of early voting in New York City.
Long lines were formed at voting locations across New York all day Saturday, while many others are expected to cast their votes Sunday.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join those casting and early vote in Bronx later Sunday morning.
Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center opened to voters for the first time ever. Lines there were long and voters were told it could be a three or four-hour wait.
60,000 people are expected to cast a vote there over the next week.
In locations from Queens to Brooklyn, lines wrapped around corners and some waited hours to cast their vote. There are about 12 million voters in New York state and more than two-thirds are expected to turn out for this election.
Early voting lasts until Nov. 1.
Ocasio-Cortez will be in Parkchester around 10:30 a.m. to vote and then move into some other community events in the Bronx.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
----------
