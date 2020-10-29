vote 2020

MTA will not restore overnight service for Election Day; early voting continues

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With nearly 600,000 New Yorkers already voting, lines and wait times that can reach up to four hours don't seem to be a deterrent for most.

While the long lines continue, it's not voters who seem to be upset by the long waits; it's the governor and mayor.

The state and the city are pointing fingers at each other as to who is responsible for proposing and making changes to the Board of Elections for the future.



RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know

Moreover, as we look ahead to Election Day, the MTA says they will not cancel their overnight nightly cleaning.

Right now subways are closed from 1-5 a.m. for cleaning.

There is concern that will impact poll workers and voters getting to the polls.

The MTA working on a solution to get workers to the polls.

"Each of those poll trackers, poll watchers will be emailed a trip, advised as to how to get to the polling place. A significant majority of poll watchers actually poll watch within a half mile or so of their homes," said Pat Foye, MTA Chairman.

There will also be for-hire car service provided for some workers with longer trips.

Extended early voting hours will go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.

The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.

RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityvotingnew york city politicsabc7ny instagramelection dayvote 2020new york state politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidennew york votes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Hours-long waits to vote in NYC prompt calls for change
The Countdown: Will COVID pandemic define remaining votes of the election?
Contentious race in NYC's only Congressional swing district heats up
The Women Who Run: Hear from 8 women of color running for Congress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after stabbings in 'suspected terror attack' in France
Cops out in full force night after mayhem in NYC
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
Timeline: When will rain, snow from Zeta hit Tri-State area?
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, possibly snow on Friday for some
Suspect shot during police investigation in Rockland County
Officer charged in death of son resigns from NYPD
Show More
The Countdown: Will COVID pandemic define remaining votes of the election?
Gunman opens fire on 2 teens, leaves 1 dead in NYC
Landlords warn NYC is on the 'brink of catastrophe'
1 person killed, others injured in Newark shooting
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News