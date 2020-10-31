Vote 2020: New location to ease long lines in NYC

With just three days to go until Election Day, a new early voting location opened on the Upper East Side.
The Board of Elections decided to allow one extra polling site at Marymount Manhattan. It is an alternate poll site for the people who've faced longlines at the overwhelmed Wagner School.
With about 120,000 registered voters, the Upper East Side boasts the most registered voters in the city.
RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know
The polls across New York City's 88 early voting locations opened at 7 a.m. Saturday.
At the Marymount location, the line started forming at 6 a.m.
Polls will close at all NYC locations at 5 p.m. Saturday. The hours on Sunday are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system
Sunday is the last day of early voting. There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.
Officials say as of Thursday, nearly 840,000 New York City early voters had turned out to the polls.
Here we go NYC 🚨🚨— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 30, 2020
Early Voting Day 7
Manhattan 183,418
Bronx 113,210
Brooklyn 281,688
Queens 181,075
Staten Island 80,484
Total Cumulative Check-Ins 839,875
Voters and poll workers saying even with long lines, which have been seen throughout the city, voting is a necessity.
"I want people to know that to make a difference, you just can't sit at home and run your mouth, you come and put the pen to the paper," said Khadijah Smith, Van Dyke polling coordinator.
"We see the state of the country right now last election people realized the consequences of how that can affect you," said Kendal Campbell, a voter.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip