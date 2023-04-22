New Yorkers celebrate Earth Day with events across city

NYC celebrated World Earth Day with multiple events across the city. Johny Fernandez has more from Times Square.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City celebrated World Earth Day in a big way.

Students from the Wolf Pack Performing Arts Center in Pennsylvania traveled to the Big Apple to join the Broadway Green Alliance and participated in the free Broadway Earth Day concert in Times Square.

"Using songs that include elements, we're singing about rain," said Katie Bowman, one of the students.

"Our other friend is singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," added Lauren Hennelly.

The concert brought out performers to put on for a free show and get the message out about protecting earth.

"They're singing out songs that hopeful and joyful," said Director of the Broadway Green Alliance Molly Braverman. "We're bringing folks together and bringing resilience and community."

The city also joined in on the Earth Day celebration by closing down streets to help promote a car-free Earth Day.

The Earth Day Celebration continued in the Bronx.

The car-free event was aimed to encourage New Yorkers to not use cars and open up space to celebrate.

There was no shortage of music, dancing... and a lesson or two about how to juggle.

"It's really just getting people involved with each other," said professional juggler Jacob Dyer. "Getting people out of their shell."

Dozens of neighborhoods participated in the event, which featured activities to encourage sustainability, healthier living, and how to protect our earth.

Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez championed the efforts.

"This is an example on how we want to take our city to learn that if we give it space and time for pedestrians and cyclists to use the street," said Rodgriuez. "This is how we want to share the space."

