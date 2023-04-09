Festive spring bonnets on display at Easter Parade on Fifth Avenue

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Easter Parade takes place each year outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, but it is more of a stroll to show off crazy hats with spring pastels and lots of flowers.

One bonnet was pink but was in a flamingo shape made with toilet paper tubes and masking tape. Another was a father and son with Minecraft-themed hats.

"We come every year. It's so much fun," said Michael O'Connor of Woodside.

From visitors and guests to New York natives, it is a great excuse to get creative.

"I love New York," said Jane Jubilee of New Jersey.

Fans of vintage fashion were looking pretty.

"This is her favorite day of the year in her favorite city," said Jamie Cantwell of Manhattan.

On the most colorful of avenues.

