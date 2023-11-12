The girl suffered leg injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

10-year-old hospitalized after being hit by e-bike in hit-and-run near Bryant Park

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by an e-bike in a hit-and-run near Bryant Park.

Police say the girl was struck at 6th Avenue and 41st Street just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The girl suffered leg injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

There are no details on the circumstances of the collision - the bike rider darted away from the scene and remains at large.

