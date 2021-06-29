NYC mayoral primary: Eric Adams holds slimmest of leads after 1st Ranked Choice results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10844532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave Evans has more with Kathryn Garcia after the initial ranked choice voting results were released.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams lost much of his lead in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after the first round of ranked choice tabulation leading by fewer than 16,000 votes over former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the unofficial tally.Adams stands at 51.1%, Garcia is in second with 48.9% and Maya Wiley has been eliminated.Tuesday's tabulation in the NYC mayoral primary will not be final, because it does not include more than 124,000 absentee ballots. However, it does show a complete tally of in person voting.Adams is 15,908 votes ahead of Kathryn Garcia, or 2.2%, following the rank choice voting runAs many expected, Garcia picked up enough 2s and 3s to jump Wiley and eliminate her in the final round while closing the gap on Adams.Of the 124,000+ ballots mailed back so far:-Approximately 55,000 are from Adams districts-Approximately 39,000 are from Garcia districts-Approximately 17,000 ballots are from Wiley districts-Approximately 12,000 are from Yang districtsThe board will do another round of analysis next week which will include the absentee ballots.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams released the following statement in reaction to the initial ranked choice voting results:"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions. We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection. We remain confident that Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city a safer, fairer, more affordable place."The BOE responded, indicating more scanners are reporting in Tuesday's rank choice voting data than on election night, when votes were tabulated from 96% of scanners.Garcia's spokesperson, Lindsey Green, says the primary race will be close, she is waiting for the absentee votes and for every vote to be counted."We've been saying from the start this was going to be close," Green said. "This new information obviously supports that. We feel confident, but there are over 120,000 absentee votes still to be counted and we are going to have patience and wait for every vote to be counted."Meanwhile, Wiley released a statement saying the results of the voting system must be supported:"Democracy, as John Lewis said, is an act. And New York City residents engaged in one of the central acts of democracy! They voted. And they acted when they chose overwhelmingly to adopt ranked-choice voting. I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results."In the Republican mayoral primary, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa cruised to a decisive victory over Fernando Mateo, with over 70 percent of the vote.Meanwhile, in the comptroller's race, Brad Lander is now 3.4% ahead of Corey Johnson, or 19,979 votes -- with the same number of absentee votes to be counted.----------