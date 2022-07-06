NYC Ferry costing taxpayers millions, audit finds

NYC comptroller Brad Lander says the city's Economic Development Corporation underreported a quarter-billion dollars in ferry-related expenses.
The audit found E.D.C. racked up $758 million in expenditures, but only reported $534 million in its audited financial statements and other records.
The audit also found the city subsidy-per-ride is double the original estimate of $6.60, and closer to $13.20.
Additionally, it was identified that several decisions resulted in as much as $66 million in unnecessary expenses.
The audit also found several E.D.C. decisions, including buying vessels at higher than market cost and the early termination of the East River contract, resulted in tens of millions in unnecessary expenses.
The Comptroller made 11 recommendations aimed at improving oversight over the ferry system. E.D.C. agreed to some but not all.
The Comptroller's audit of the NYC Ferry is available here.
