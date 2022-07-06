Traffic

NYC Ferry costing taxpayers millions, audit finds

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Ferry may be a good deal for riders, but taxpayers are paying a heavy price - even higher than previously reported, according to a new audit.

NYC comptroller Brad Lander says the city's Economic Development Corporation underreported a quarter-billion dollars in ferry-related expenses.

The audit found E.D.C. racked up $758 million in expenditures, but only reported $534 million in its audited financial statements and other records.

The audit also found the city subsidy-per-ride is double the original estimate of $6.60, and closer to $13.20.
Additionally, it was identified that several decisions resulted in as much as $66 million in unnecessary expenses.



The audit also found several E.D.C. decisions, including buying vessels at higher than market cost and the early termination of the East River contract, resulted in tens of millions in unnecessary expenses.

The Comptroller made 11 recommendations aimed at improving oversight over the ferry system. E.D.C. agreed to some but not all.

The Comptroller's audit of the NYC Ferry is available here.

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityboatsferrymass transitfinance
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man punched, slashed after inadvertent bump in NYC subway station
406 NYC arrests among 1,500 in U.S. crackdown on outstanding warrants
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off NJ coast
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Woman pinned under bus, rescued after being struck in crosswalk
Show More
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Dramatic video shows man being pulled from burning car by officers
AccuWeather: Not as warm
NYC breaks ground on Public Health Laboratory as COVID cases rise
NYC gets 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses; Health chief tempers concerns
More TOP STORIES News