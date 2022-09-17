8-year-old girl dies, 2 others suffer smoke inhalation after fire in College Point, Queens

An 8-year-old girl died after fire in College Point, Queens Saturday.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl died and two other people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire damaged a home in Queens Saturday.

Flames broke out just after 7:30 a.m. on the top floor of the three-story brick row house on 130th Street in College Point.

Firefighters brought the flames under control just after 8:15 a.m.

The 8-year-old girl suffered smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 35-year-old, also suffered smoke inhalation, but were expected to survive.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating.

