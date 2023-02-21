  • Full Story
Fire breaks out at Bronx apartment building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 4:22AM
Fire burns through apartment building in the Bronx
A fire burned through an apartment building in the Bronx on Monday night.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

It happened Monday evening on Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

There are reports of some injuries, but it is unclear how many.

The FDNY was on the scene to try to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

