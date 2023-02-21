Fire breaks out at Bronx apartment building

A fire burned through an apartment building in the Bronx on Monday night.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

It happened Monday evening on Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

There are reports of some injuries, but it is unclear how many.

The FDNY was on the scene to try to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

