Investigators to determine whether lithium-ion batteries to blame in Bronx fire

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators are determining whether lithium-ion batteries are to blame for a three-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Fr. Zeiser Place in Kingsbridge. Flames quickly shot up to the second and third floors and into the attic.

The FDNY says bikes and batteries were found outside the house.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.