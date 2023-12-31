5 people hurt after fire breaks out in Bronx building

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Five people were hurt in a fire in the Bronx, one of them critically.

The fire tore through part of a five-story building on Elder Avenue in Soundview.

The fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and took just over a half hour to get under control.

Five other people suffered minor injuries.

The fire was essentially contained to the unit where it started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

