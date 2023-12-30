MTA police officers shoot man in head in Jamaica: police sources

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- MTA police officers shot a man who pulled out a semi-automatic weapon in Jamaica, Queens Friday.
Police sources told Eyewitness News that MTA officers tried to stop the man who was wanted for a robbery.
They say the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic gun.
Officers then shot the man in the head.
He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
----------
