MTA police officers shoot man in head in Jamaica: police sources

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- MTA police officers shot a man who pulled out a semi-automatic weapon in Jamaica, Queens Friday.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that MTA officers tried to stop the man who was wanted for a robbery.

They say the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic gun.

Officers then shot the man in the head.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.