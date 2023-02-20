Firefighters battling massive brush fire in Brooklyn

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to get the upper hand on a massive brush fire in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Monday, spreading across a few hundred feet of shoreline near Gerritsen Ave and Gotham Ave. in Gerritsen Beach.

It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat.

There is currently no concern that the fire will extend to any buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

