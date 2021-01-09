7 firefighters injured as massive fire tears through several New York City businesses

The incident happened on 37th Ave and Main Street in Flushing.
FDNY say the fire began in a hair salon just before midnight.
It then started to spread to an adjacent three-story building.
Over 200 crew members were on scene of the seven-alarm fire that took seven-plus hours to put out.
Seven firefighters were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but they are considered non-critical.
