Fire breaks out at Governors Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the Governors Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

Flames and a large plume of smoke broke out on the roof of the building on 10 South Street just before 4 p.m.

The FDNY says the fire started in the terminal's air conditioning unit and spread to the machinery room.

It took about 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

