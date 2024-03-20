Fire burning on roof of 72-story luxury high-rise under construction in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A piece of equipment on the roof of a Lower Manhattan high-rise under construction caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the 72-story building at 125 Greenwich Street.

The luxury residential skyscraper has been under construction for at least five years and was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. It is only now nearing completion.

No injuries have been reported.

