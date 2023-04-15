Fire breaks out in high-rise near Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out in a commercial high-rise building on West 35th Street near Penn Station.

Flames were seen jumping from windows on the third floor. The fire quickly spread to two alarms.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the flames in the heat. One firefighter was taken to Bellevue, but there is no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

