1 firefighter hurt as flames burn through businesses on Staten Island

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- At least one firefighter was injured while battling a fire that tore through a row of businesses on Staten Island early Thursday.
Flames broke out inside a supermarket on Victory Boulevard in the Bulls Head section just after 2 a.m.
The fire quickly spread to four other businesses including a Mexican restaurant and a bagel shop.
It took about two hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.
A firefighter was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip