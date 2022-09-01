1 firefighter hurt as flames burn through businesses on Staten Island

At least one firefighter was injured while battling a fire that tore through a row of businesses on Staten Island early Thursday.

Flames broke out inside a supermarket on Victory Boulevard in the Bulls Head section just after 2 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to four other businesses including a Mexican restaurant and a bagel shop.

It took about two hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.

A firefighter was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

