NYPD increases officers, security ahead of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in New York City

By Johny Fernandez, Eyewitness News
NYPD prepares for big 4th of July Macy's fireworks in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 500 new NYPD officers will hit the streets of New York City on the 4th of July after they graduated from the police academy last week.

The increase in officers is just part of the safety measures the NYPD has planned for a busy day.


They are expecting three million spectators to head to New York City to enjoy the 4th of July.

The fireworks have been being set up since last week.

Monday night, the sky will light up with colors celebrating America.

If you are heading to the East River for the biggest show, the Macy's fireworks display, it doesn't matter what side you are on, you'll have to pass through police-manned access points to enjoy the fireworks.

The police department says they'll be out in full force, on land, in the water, and in the sky to make sure everyone is safe.

"Spectators can expect to see a large counterterrorism presence as they enter the many access points that will be set up in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens," said Chief Martine Materasso, NYPD Counterterrorism. "We will be using sand trucks, police blocker vehicles, and concrete blockers to fortify the access points and prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering the area."




Police are also keeping a close eye on illegal fireworks. They say they've confiscated some and are determined to keep them off the streets.

The NYPD says there's no specific threat, but they plan to keep all security measures in place.

ALSO READ | Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT
The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.



