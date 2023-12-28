New Yorkers gear up to bid farewell to 2023 at 17th annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It might be hard for some to say goodbye to yesterday, but that won't be the case for the many New Yorkers bidding a traditional good riddance to 2023 in Times Square Thursday.

The 17th annual 'Good Riddance Day' kicks off Thursday at noon on Broadway Plaza days ahead of the much-anticipated New Year's Eve celebration.

As it does every December 28, the traditional event offers people the opportunity to write down all the things they want to leave in the past -- the bad, the ugly, and the even uglier -- so they can be thrown into an incinerator and disappear.

For added measure, a magician will be on hand to help make those bad memories vanish into thin air.

This all comes as New York City prepares for the big New Year's celebration.

Wednesday saw organizers unveil the first look at the dazzling 2,600-crystal-paneled 2024 Times Square ball, as a throng of revelers are expected to pack the Big Apple's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration.

