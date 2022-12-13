New York City rated 'grinchiest' city in the United States, study claims

We're a mean one? According to a study, the "grinchiest" city in the U.S. is New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're a mean one?

A study that claims to rate the "grinchiest" city in the United States has their eyes set on the Big Apple.

According to a report from the website Finance Buzz, New York City is the "grinchiest" city in the nation.

The site says that if you compare New York City on a per capita basis, the city has the nation's lowest rates of holiday decoration shops, Christmas tree lots, gift shops and food banks per 100,000 people.

The city that was considered the "least grinchiest" city was Hartford, Connecticut.

