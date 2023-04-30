90 guns turned in during Brooklyn gun buyback event

It was part of a statewide gun buyback event organized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- People in Brooklyn got a chance to trade their guns for cash on Saturday.

It was part of a statewide gun buyback event organized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The state collected firearms at nine different locations with no questions asked and exchanged them for pre-paid gift cards.

The All Saints Roman Catholic hosted the event.

Officials say they received 90 guns in just three hours. The Brooklyn DA was especially pleased by the number of smaller guns that were turned in. He says they are easier to conceal, so they are more commonly used to commit crimes.

The state also collected guns at a site in the Bronx and at the Attorney General's regional office in Suffolk County.

The amount of money given out depended on the type of gun.

Assault rifles or ghost guns gained you a $500 gift card.

Handguns also netted $500 for the first one turned in and $150 for any after that.

