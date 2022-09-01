2 people stabbed in under hour in Manhattan; suspect taken into custody

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have taken a man into custody after two people were stabbed in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Authorities say the first stabbing happened around 7:20 p.m. in front of 453 West 50th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

They say a 28-year-old male was stabbed in the back during an unprovoked attack.

He was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Police say the second stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. in front of 501 West 47th Street.

In that incident, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest during an unprovoked attack.

She was transported to Roosevelt Hospital, where she's listed in stable condition.

Both victims were unknown to each other.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40's, with blonde hair, last seen wearing a yellow shirt and tan shorts.

He was taken into custody and is being taken to the Midtown North Precinct.

No arrests have been made and the investigation ongoing.

