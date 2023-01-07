91-year-old woman killed by hit and run driver while crossing street in Brooklyn

A 91-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn. Police are now trying to find the driver who just kept going. Jim Dolan has more.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 91-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn. Police are now trying to find the driver who just kept going.

Crossing Rockaway Parkway can be frightening for anyone with so much traffic and some cars driving too fast. Police set up cameras because of problems in the past. However, Margie Salter - she wasn't scared.

"My mother didn't have a wheelchair or a cane. My mother walked across that street a million times," said her son.

On December 29, Salter was walking to the Key Food across Rockaway Parkway from her home in the Bayview Houses in Canarsie and was hit by a car traveling southbound. The car, police say, kept on going and Salter died from her injuries.

Now, Salter's family is begging for the driver to turn himself in.

"Turn yourself in because God sees you because I don't get no sleep," said Martha Salter.

The NYPD wouldn't comment on whether there has been any progress in the investigation.

