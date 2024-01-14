SUV hits two people pushing strollers in double hit-and-run in Midtown, witnesses say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Midtown Manhattan.

Witnesses say a yellow SUV, possibly a taxi, hit one person pushing a stroller - and then sped away and hit another person hitting a stroller.

It happened near 48th Street and 6th Ave on Sunday just before 3 p.m. Police say the SUV sped up just as the light was changing - but by the time he made it through the intersection, the light was red and pedestrians were in it.

The SUV clipped one stroller in the first crosswalk and then hit a second stroller in the second crosswalk, according to witnesses. One victim says their stroller was knocked over but no one was hurt. They did, however say they saw the family with the second stroller in the second crosswalk of the intersection.

A hot dog vendor tells Eyewitness News he later helped that second family until an ambulance arrived.

"The yellow taxi, he didn't stop in the red light and he keep going. And on the other side, the people was coming. The baby, his dad and his mom, and the taxi push them in the floor," said Ahmed Sory, "The dad and his mom stopped on the floor and the baby kept going in the car in the middle of the street."

There are many NYPD cameras in the busy intersection, so police will be going through video to find the vehicle.

The NYPD says no one was seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

