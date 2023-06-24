Teen fatally struck by car at Queens bus stop

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was hit and killed by a car at a bus stop in Queens.

The 19-year-old was struck along Rockaway Beach Boulevard right near the Walgreens at 108th Street.

The white SUV that hit her was badly damaged. It also knocked over several metal seats.

The driver remained at the scene. So far, police have not filed any charges against him.

