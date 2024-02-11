Man ejected from vehicle in deadly hit and run on Whitestone Expressway

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A deadly hit-and-run ejected a man from his vehicle in a crash on the Whitestone Expressway.
The crash happened near Linden Place around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators have not released the victim's name but say he was thrown from his silver Scion when it collided with a white Mercedes SUV.
A search is currently underway for the Mercedes and its driver.
ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.