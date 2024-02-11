Man ejected from vehicle in deadly hit and run on Whitestone Expressway

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A deadly hit-and-run ejected a man from his vehicle in a crash on the Whitestone Expressway.

The crash happened near Linden Place around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have not released the victim's name but say he was thrown from his silver Scion when it collided with a white Mercedes SUV.

A search is currently underway for the Mercedes and its driver.

