Thanksgiving Travel: Millions returning home from holiday festivities

Millions are hitting the roads and taking to the skies as they return home from their Thanksgiving festivities. Lucy Yang has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Millions are hitting the roads and taking to the skies as they return home from their Thanksgiving festivities.

Airports are warning passengers to expect delays after airlines cancelled thousands of flights across the nation on Saturday. So far - that has not been the case.

Most of the cancellations are into or out of the United States and nearly 90 percent are foreign airlines because of issues in other countries.

