Dog discovers human hand in Staten Island forest

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- There is a mystery on Staten Island after a man walking his dog made a gruesome discovery.

The dog found a human hand in the North Mount Loretto State Forest on Thursday afternoon while

Investigators say there is a cemetery nearby and they are looking into the possibility that animals may have gotten the hand from there.

The investigation is ongoing.

