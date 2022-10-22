Can't wait to skate? Wollman Rink open to skaters on Sunday

Wollman Rink is invites skaters to come enjoy the ice for free as they open the rink for the season.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- New York City may be experiencing mild weather this weekend, but skating season has arrived.

Wollman Rink in Central Park opens on Sunday and skaters can visit all the way through mid-March.

The rink is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for children and seniors are $10.

Bryant Park's ice rink will also embrace the start of skating season, as it opens on Friday.

If you want to lace up for a day on the Wollman Rink, click here to buy ticket.



